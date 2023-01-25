SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Flora Lee has lived in Sioux City her whole life, and over the years, she’s worked with a variety of people who share her motivation to help others.

“I was involved with the NAACP for a while because I really believed in the mission of the organization and the organization talks about civil rights, equality, equity and I really believe in those virtues and factors,” said Lee.

Lee served as president of the NAACP in Sioux City for 12 years. She said that the organization focused on equity issues within the school district, but that wasn’t the only objective.

“We also were instrumental in getting the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center named,” she said. “It took 20 years to do that.”

Lee also wanted to improve education in Sioux City.

“I had children enrolled in West Middle and West Middle had gone through numerous principals,” she said. “There was no stability in that school.”

She ran for a position on the Sioux City School Board.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Had no clue what I was getting into, but I ran, and I didn’t win the first time and I ran the second time, and I was elected, and I remained on the board for 12 years,” she said.

Now she works as the Executive Director of Women Aware.

“The organization also includes men, women, and families,” Lee said. “They’ve expanded their reach, yet the mission remains the same: to help people gain financial stability and also emotional stability.”

Lee said she wouldn’t be where she is today without the support of Siouxland.

“My accomplishments have come through because I have had great people to work with and to support me,” Lee said. “My family, my friends, my colleagues, and many other people within the community.”