OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was sentenced Wednesday for her involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Johna Madrid, 29, of Sioux City, Iowa was federally sentenced to 150 month’s imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, on August 17, 2022, in Wayne County, Neb, authorities received a call about two suspicious people attempting to get into a resident’s car.

The Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to the call and encountered Oscar Villa and Johana Madrid, on the side of the road on Nebraska Highway 35 and 849 Road.

Both claimed they were on their way to Iowa for drug treatment, but could not explain how they wound up on the side of the road.

The report says Madrid admitted to having methamphetamine in her book bag. Authorities also located a firearm on the ground near and found a large meth shard in the fitted sheet Madrid had draped over herself.

Villa and Madrid were both taken into custody.

While in custody, troopers searched Madrid’s phone and it revealed a map of a field near the intersection where the two were encountered which contained a location pin.

Using the map and pinned location, troopers found a bookbag that was covered by soybean plants, and inside found about 20 pounds of pure meth.

Villa was sentenced on Nov. 29, 2023, to 240 months imprisonment