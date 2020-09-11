Sioux City woman faces felony charges for stealing lottery tickets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested for stealing scratch tickets from her work and redeeming the tickets for herself.

According to court documents, Ricki Shear, 19, stole scratch tickets while working as a clerk for Transit General Store on Transit Avenue. She did this on three separate occasions: September 3, September 5, and September 6.

In total, Shear stole 94 tickets, redeeming 21 of them for a total amount of $195 according to the documents.

Shear was arrested and charged with 21 counts of forgery or theft of a lottery ticket. She was booked in Woodbury County Jail but has since been bonded out.

