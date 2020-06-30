Sioux City woman faces 19 counts of lottery theft

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman has been charged with stealing 19 lottery tickets from her former employer over the Christmas holiday in 2019.

Brittany Britton, 26, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with 19 counts of lottery theft.

According to court documents, Britton was a former employee at The Brew Convenience Store, 1203 Tri-View Avenue, and stole 19 lottery tickets from December 24-25, 2019.

Officials reported that video surveillance showed her stealing the tickets. Britton told the cashier that she had came in and already paid for the tickets. The cashier wrote down the tickets she took because he didn’t scan them, even though she allegedly told him that she already did.

The convenience store managers asked Britton to pay for the tickets, but she never paid for them, and a police report was filed. She was fired on December 25, 2019.

Court documents said that the 19 lottery tickets totaled $220. One of the tickets was later cashed for $30 on December 26, 2019, at a different convenience store in Sioux City.

Britton is currently booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond. She has a court date set for July 10 at 9 a.m.

