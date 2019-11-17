Sioux City woman expected to plead guilty to human smuggling charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman facing human smuggling charges appears to have reached a plea deal.

A plea hearing for Amy Francisco is set for Tuesday, November 26, at the Federal Courthouse in Sioux City. She is expected to enter a guilty plea.

This comes a day after Francisco and her husband Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas received a delay to the start of their trials.

That delay will still apply to Francisco-Nicolas’ trial which is now set to start January 6.

Prosecutors say the couple helped smuggle two Guatemalans into the country and hid them in their Hamilton Boulevard home.