Sioux City woman dies following Highway 75 crash

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The victim of the crash on Highway 75 has been identified after she passed away on Tuesday.

On Monday, Plymouth County officials responded to a single-vehicle crash at Highway 75 near mile marker 119 around 3:10 a.m. after being notified of debris. The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to MercyOne in Sioux City.

The victim was identified as Kristine McElroy, 56, of Sioux City, and she passed away on Tuesday as a result of her injuries.

Authorities said McElroy was going north on Highway 75 when she lost control and struck a guard rail and the support pole of an overhead highway sign.

The crash remains under investigation.