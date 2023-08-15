MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman serving time after being convicted for shooting a family member has been pronounced dead.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Georgia Grau, 60, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead after an unexpected medical emergency at 7:24 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. There is believed to be no foul play.

Grau was serving a maximum sentence of 10 years at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women after being convicted out of Woodbury County on the charges of reckless use of a firearm with bodily injury and willful injury – causing bodily injury. She started serving her sentence on January 19, 2021.

Grau had been arrested in June 2020 after she had shot a family member at her Sioux City residence. A complaint stated Grau went to her bedroom, retrieved a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver, and shot her son once in the abdomen and another in his upper arm. She had originally been charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault, going armed with intent, and the two for which she was convicted.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.