Sioux City woman claims $30,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Paula Jacobsen won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Puzzle Payout” scratch game.

She purchased her winning ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second St. in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

Puzzle Payout is a $3 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.37.

For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit the Iowa Lottery website.