Sioux City woman charged with theft for ‘boosting’ more than $3,000 of items

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman is in jail on theft charges for what is described as “boosting.”

According to court documents, Victoria Trostheim, 25, of Sioux City, stole $3,429.59 of items from the Sunnybrook Target on four separate occasions in May.

The first instance was on May 20, when documents state Trostheim stole 18 items worth $798.32 and then stole 14 items worth $918.38 on May 25. The next day, she allegedly stole another 18 items, this time valued at $857.91. The final time was on May 27 when documents said she stole $854.98 of items. During each theft, she allegedly had a shopping list to find specific items.

Trostheim was involved in “boosting,” documents said, which it describes as when people contact a thief with a list of items. The thief then steals those items and sells them at a reduced price.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Trostheim’s home, finding a spider wrap alarm and $1,045.85 of items that had been stolen from Target. They also found between $5,000 and $8,000 of items from Walmart, JcPenney’s, and Kohls, some still with tag and security codes on them.

Trostheim was arrested Wednesday on a warrant on charges of second-degree theft and commission of a specified unlawful activity, both felonies. She was also arrested on a separate warrant for an unrelated case. She was booked into the Woodbury County jail on a $28,500 bond.