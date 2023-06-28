SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman is facing two charges of felony neglect after officials discovered that she had left her children in the care of her boyfriend whose last name she didn’t know. One child would allegedly “keep showing up at neighbors’ houses or the school saying he’s hungry.”

According to court documents filed in the Woodbury County District Court, Ashley Lafave, 32, of Sioux City, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of class C felony neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.

The documents state that the charges are a result of an investigation that was launched after officers were called to an elementary school for a report of a “found child” on March 27, at 11:48 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that a five-year-old boy, Lafave’s son, had allegedly walked to the school by himself. The child’s brother had apparently forgotten a toy at the school, so the five-year-old had gone to the school to get it.

School staff immediately attempted to contact Lafave, but they were unable to get ahold of her, according to the documents. The child told staff that he was hungry, so he was given a lunch tray of food while officers were finally able to get in touch with Lafave. She allegedly said that she works overnights, so her boyfriend is responsible for babysitting them during the day while she sleeps. She was therefore unaware that her son had left.

At 7:07 p.m. that same night, a woman called the police because the five-year-old had reportedly gone out looking for his brother. The documents specify that it was 31 degrees outside, and he arrived at the woman’s home without a coat or any socks. She claimed that he was “filthy and hungry.”

The documents state that she had seen both children around the neighborhood unsupervised several times. The woman indicated to officials that she had concerns for their safety.

Officials took the child home and found that the residence was “in great disarray.” The documents noted that the living room carpet was dirty from food and “possible” rodent droppings. There were bugs crawling up and down the walls, which had been tinted brown from the filth. The kitchen smelled of rotten food, the sink was filled to the brim with dirty dishes, and the refrigerator allegedly mostly contained alcohol.

The documents further described the state of the residence stating that the toilet had been clogged with fecal matter. The children’s room had a bunk bed without any bedding, and the top bunk didn’t have a protective bar to keep the child from falling “seven feet” to the floor.

The documents also noted that there was a lock on the outside of the children’s bedroom door.

When speaking with officers, Lafave’s boyfriend allegedly indicated that he “had no idea” that the five-year-old had left or where his brother was.

The documents noted that the infant’s room was clean and a “stark contrast” to the rest of the house. Lafave allegedly was not aware of where the youngest child was throughout the day.

Lafave told officials that the five-year-old had run away several times in the last few months and that he keeps “showing up at neighbors’ houses or the school saying he’s hungry.”

When asked if she was concerned, Lafave allegedly smiled and laughed while saying that she doesn’t know how he could be hungry when “she’s always had food.”

According to the documents, Lafave also told officials that her boyfriend moved in after knowing him for “a couple of weeks” and he is unable to communicate with him. She also allegedly stated that he doesn’t work, and she doesn’t know his last name.

Lafave’s next court appearance has been scheduled for July 7, and she is being held on a bond of $20,000.