SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been charged after she set her home on fire.

According to court documents, a fire was reported at 5:45 p.m. in the residence of 2805 Marshall Avenue. The Sioux City Police and Fire Departments responded and after interviews determined the fire to be intentional.

Officers learned Amber Wilcox, 33, had been living in the house with her boyfriend and had been fighting for several days resulting in the boyfriend moving out the same day as the fire.

Court documents also revealed a neighbor reported the night before around 4:40 a.m. hearing loud bangs. The neighbor went outside to find the boyfriend taking fireworks out of the house. It was reported that the boyfriend told the witness he was putting out fire in the house because Wilcox was lighting the curtains on fire and lighting fireworks trying to burn the house down.

After the boyfriend left the residence on Oct 15, Wilcox was seen on her porch, by her neighbor, with smoke coming out of the house. The neighbor reported Wilcox saying “Let it burn.”

Authorities say, Wilcox had a burn mark on her arm and had inconsistent versions of the events concerning the fire. She claimed she fell asleep with a lit cigarette, later stated someone might be trying to kill her, and finally, she stated she tried to kill herself and refused to speak further.

Wilson has been charged with one degree of arson to the 2nd degree. The damages to the home are estimated to be $40,000. She is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail. Her bond has been set to $10,000 and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct 26.