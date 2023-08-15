SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman is in jail after she allegedly started a vehicle fire outside a Sioux City residence.

According to court documents, Sioux City police received a report of a vehicle fire in the 2100 block of West 14th Street Saturday around 5:52 a.m. The vehicle was a Black 2003 Dodge Dakota valued at $2,000.

Christy Lamb Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s office

Documents state that surveillance video shows Christy Lamb, 24, pouring accelerant on the truck and then setting it on fire. The container holding accelerant was left behind at the scene.

Lamb was later arrested Monday around 3:30 by the Sergeant Bluff Police Department on an outstanding warrant from July. Before being arrested, she allegedly threw away clothing. The Sioux City Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall collected the clothing, adding that it smelled like gasoline and matched the clothing Lamb was seen wearing the night of the arson.

Lamb has been charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony. She was also charged with third-degree theft in an unrelated case. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a combined bond of $11,500. Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 25.