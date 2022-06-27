SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was arrested after surveillance cameras showed her and a man stealing more than 20 packages.

According to court documents, video surveillance showed Katelyn Daniel’s, 27, of Sioux City, and another man entering an enclosed porch and stealing approximately 25 packages and a pair of Nike shoes.

The documents stated that the resident runs a business out of his home in which he repairs computers in vehicles called engine-controlled modules (ECMs). The resident told law enforcement that some packages had ECMs, along with an Oculus gaming system, two Xbox gaming systems and controllers, tools, and several other personal items. The documents specified that the resident knew who was with Daniels during the burglary and was able to name him from the surveillance video.

During an interview with Daniels, she admitted that the two of them entered the porch and stole the residents’ packages, and she took the Nike Shoes, according to the documents.

The documents indicated that Daniels and the man allegedly took the items to a third party’s residence, where law enforcement was able to find the Oculus and the victim’s Nike shoes.

The man’s truck had been reported abandoned in the parking lot of a church and after seeing an ECM in plain view inside the truck, officers obtained a search warrant, according to the documents. Two ECMs were seized from the truck and the victim identified them as being similar to the ones that were stolen from his porch.

Daniels was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.