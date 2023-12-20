SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman has been sentenced after authorities found more than 1,000 fentanyl pills inside her residence over the summer. The woman is also awaiting trial for second-degree murder.

Katrina Barnes, 33, was sentenced Tuesday for possession with intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug stamp, and two counts of child endangerment. Below are the sentences of each charge.

Possession with intent to deliver – 10 years in prison, $1,370 fine

Failure to affix a drug stamp – 5 years in prison, $1,025 fine

Child endangerment – 2 years in prison, $855 fine

Child endangerment – 2 years in prison, $855 fine

Barnes has been sentenced to effectively 12 years in prison.

This comes as the drug charges will be served concurrently to each other as will the two counts of child endangerment. The combined incarceration sentencing on the drug charges will then be served consecutively after the combined incarceration of the child endangerment counts.

Barnes was found guilty on Oct. 31 in a bench trial.

Police had been investigating Barnes on suspicion of distributing fentanyl out of a residence on the 1400 block of Prescott Street. Police executed a search warrant on June 9, 2023, at Barnes’ residence. In the judge’s ruling, documents stated that Barnes refused to cooperate with the warrant, so officers used flash bombs. Inside the residence in a laundry hamper, officers found 1295 blue M30 fentanyl pills in a Ziploc bag. Authorities also found 15 grams of marijuana in the home. Barnes “admitted that she sold fentanyl to pay for an attorney for her pending murder trial,” documents state.

Barnes was home at the time of the search along with two children under the age of 10. The drugs were found to be accessible to her two children.

During Barnes’s arrest, she had been out on bond for an unrelated murder charge in the June 2022 shooting death of Delorean Wade. In that case, Barnes is charged with second-degree murder, controlled substance violation, and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana.

At the time of her arrest for the shooting, Sergeant Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department said Barnes and another woman at the scene, saying “their stories did not match the evidence that was found on the scene.”

Barnes has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the murder case in September 2022 claiming the castle doctrine defense. Barnes reportedly stated that Wade gave her reason to believe that her life was in danger.

A jury trial for the case is scheduled for the morning of Jan. 23, 2024.