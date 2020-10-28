Sioux City woman charged for starting car fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested after she allegedly started a car on fire Monday.

According to court documents, Cassandra Kropp, 31, was a passenger in a vehicle when the driver stopped to help another driver with a flat tire at the 1800 block of Center Street in Sioux City Monday around 1:55 p.m.

While the driver was out of the car, Kropp started a fire with one of her gloves and pushed it into the dash area, documents said.

Kropp allegedly refused to exit the car and had to be dragged out.

The fire ended up consuming the car and is considered a total loss.

Kropp was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,000.

