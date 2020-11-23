Sioux City woman arrested for trying to run over pedestrians

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman is accused of aggravated assault after trying to run over pedestrians in Sioux City.

According to court documents, Carolyn Jones, 51, drove her car onto a sidewalk on the north side of 18th Street, on the block between Jones Street to the west, and Virginia Street to the east and towards two people walking west on the sidewalk. Jones drove up on the sidewalk from the street using a driveway that is about 50 yards to the east of the intersection of 18th and Jones Street.

One of the pedestrians heard yelling from the driver of this vehicle and identified Jones by her voice from an incident the night before. They began to run to the west, and Jones drove along the sidewalk and between a retaining wall and a utility pole. The pedestrians then ran south across 18th Street.

Reports go on to say that Jones then continued driving to the west and then used another driveway along 18th Street to drive from the sidewalk and back onto the road and then stopped. One of the pedestrians cursed at the vehicle, and a man got out of the vehicle and then quickly got back into the vehicle. Jones then drove to the north on Jones Street.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $6,500 bond. She is set to appear in court on December 3.