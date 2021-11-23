Sioux City woman arrested for theft by writing checks from closed accounts

SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was arrested Sunday for theft after she bought multiple vehicles with checks from accounts that were already closed.

Gina Giese, 37, has been charged with second-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct, and two counts of first-degree theft.

According to court documents, Sioux City police first received a report of bad checks being written at Karl’s TV and Appliance on October 8. They said Giese is shown on video writing three checks from two accounts on October 4 and 6, the first for a $394.70 soundbar and the other for another soundbar and a TV for $908.26. The last check of the three was for $1,314.82 for two TVs and a soundbar.

Days after the purchase of the TVs and soundbars, Giese allegedly sold them at local pawn shops.

The checking accounts used in the purchases had been opened and then closed in September for writing bad checks.

On October 10, police were alerted of bad checks at Tobacco Hut. They said Giese wrote checks on July 8 and 9 for a total of $304.32 from a third checking account. The checking account was closed days later for being overdraft.

Giese is said to be on video writing a bad check on November 12 at Vern Eide Honda, buying a Chevrolet Malibu for $11,857.10, according to the documents. They also state that two other vehicles were stolen in a similar manner from other dealerships. All three vehicles have been recovered. She faces additional charges as reports on the last two vehicles have not been completed.

Giese was arrested on Sunday. Documents said she admitted to writing bad checks because she need a car to get around and also attend a funeral.

She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.