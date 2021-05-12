Sioux City woman arrested for stealing while ‘watching’ neighbor’s dog

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested Tuesday for stealing a car, handgun, and other items while she was supposed to watch her neighbor’s dog.

According to court documents, Rhonda Spencer, 53, was “watching” her neighbor’s dog while they were in the hospital for three months starting on December 25, 2020.

The neighbor returned home after three months and found that her house had been burglarized with her vehicle stolen and a handgun missing.

After an investigation, authorities found that Spencer made arrangements to sell the victim’s vehicle after finding the title. Spencer then allegedly forged the owner’s name and sold the vehicle for $300. The vehicle was worth more $1,500 or more. Documents said that Spencer also sold the neighbor’s handgun to her ex-boyfriend.

Spencer allegedly used the money for her own bills.

Additionally, days after returning the house key, Spencer is accused of entering through a window and stealling several items, including computers, jewelry, and a coat.

Spencer was arrested and charged with forgery, second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, and trafficking a stolen weapon-first offense.