Sioux City woman arrested for stealing more than $39,000 from local business

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested after she allegedly stole more than $39,000 from her employer.

Court documents say that between February 2018 and April 28, 2019, Alyssa Green, 23, of Sioux City, was employed by Thompson Innovation in Sioux City when she stole from the business.

While employed, Green had access to company credit cards and was responsible for managing the accounts. During a company audit, they found that she had allegedly used the company’s credit cards to pay bills and traffic fines and buy personal items.

She allegedly covered the fraudulent charges by coding them as company expenses when managing the accounts.

Green reportedly used the credit cards hundred of times in a 15 month period and spent more than $39,000 on personal items.

Green was charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card over $10,000, both class C felonies. A class C felony is punishable for up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Monday and has since bonded out.

Thompson Innovation CEO Kevin Pearly said that Green is no longer employed with them. He also said they felt betrayed by this action, but wants to assure people that she didn’t have access to client accounts.