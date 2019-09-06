Sioux City woman arrested for stealing more than $2,000 from McDonalds

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested for stealing more than $2,000 from the McDonalds she worked at.

Candy Beldin, 27, was charged with second-degree theft, a class D felony.

Beldin was working as a manager at the Sioux City McDonald’s on Floyd Boulevard.

According to court documents, she was in charge of making daily deposits to the bank, but took five deposits between August 27 and August 29, taking $2,504.

She is also alleged of taking $100 of cash on August 30.

Beldin was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $3,000. Her next court appearance will be September 16.