Sioux City woman arrested for stabbing while husband argued with victim

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed someone who was arguing with her husband over the weekend.

According to court documents, Brittany Peterson, 28, was with her husband at a residence on 14th Street in Sioux City on Sunday around 1:10 p.m. Peterson’s husband was there to collect money from a resident for doing some work.

Peterson’s husband and the resident started to argue when it became physical. At that time, Peterson came from behind her husband and stabbed the victim under his rib cage, documents stated.

The victim was taken to MercyOne hospital in Sioux City. Peterson and her husband left the scene and were found shortly after.

Peterson was arrested and charged for willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felony. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.