Sioux City woman arrested for shooting family member

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police arrested a woman Friday evening after they said the woman shot a family member.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a report of a shooting occurred at 5614 Hayworth Avenue Friday at 6:54 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot by a family member. The victim was taken to MercyOne.

As a result of the disturbance, Georgia Grau, 56, of Sioux City, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault, and going armed with intent. Grau was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

Latest Stories