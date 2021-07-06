Sioux City woman arrested for scratching, punching daughter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested early Tuesday morning for physically harming her child.

Jessica Boyes, 40, of Sioux City, was arrested around 1:15 a.m. after court documents stated she used methamphetamine before punching and scratching her child while trying to push her up a staircase. Her daughter had visible scratch marks on her cheek.

The father was also scratched on his arms and chest for trying to pull Boyes off their child.

Boyes was charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

