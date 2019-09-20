1  of  2
Sioux City woman arrested for robbing convenience store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested for robbing a convenience store more than a week ago.

Debra Chrestensen, 60, was charged with second-degree robbery.

Around 10:45 p.m. on September 10, the Transit General Store located on Transit Avenue was robbed at gunpoint, according to a release from the Sioux City Police Department.

They said that Chrestensen entered the store wearing a mask and sunglasses to conceal her identity, before point a gun at the cler and demanding money.

Police detectives later arrested Chrestensen.

