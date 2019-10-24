Woman arrested for pursuit that ended in Sioux City crash

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More is known about a pursuit that ended in a crash in Sioux City Wednesday night.

Court documents said that an officer was driving Wednesday around 8:20 p.m. and saw a car turning west onto Highway 20 at a high rate of speed. After catching up to the car and running the plates, the officer found that the owner of the vehicle didn’t have a driver’s license.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop on Highway 20 just west of Moville when the car the took off. The car reportedly reached speeds of 110 mph while a deputy joined in the pursuit.

The car entered Sioux City and turned south onto South Fairmont Street before later turning east onto Transit Avenue, north to Irene Street, back onto Transit Avenue, and then South Lewis Boulevard.

Near the intersection of South Lewis and Leech, the car hit another vehicle and came to a stop on the ramp to Gordon Drive. There were five occupants in the car who reportedly compied with commands from law enforcement.

The driver, Sidnitra Kong, 22, of Sioux City was arrested and charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, driving while suspended, running a stoplight, and running three stop signs.

A police K-9 made an alert on the car and after a search, authorities found a pipe with what they believe to be methamphetamine and a baggie with white residue in the front passenger door.

Mayla Grant Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff

The passenger, Mayla Grant, 19 was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kong and Grant were booked into the Woodbury County Jail. Kong was being held on a $5,000 bond and Grant was held on $300.