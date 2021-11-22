Sioux City woman arrested for pursuit going more than 100 mph

SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was arrested Sunday night after authorities said she led them on a pursuit going more than 100 mph from North Sioux City into Sioux City.

According to court documents, the Sioux City Police Department was alerted by the North Sioux City Police Department Sunday around 9:20 p.m. that pursuit was coming towards Iowa on Interstate 29. The pursued vehicle was going more than 100 mph.

Sioux City police used stop sticks to help end the pursuit. The driver, Rachael Henry, 47, of Sioux City, then rand from the scene before being taken into custody in the 1100 block of 4th Street.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a bottle of open liquor and a THC cartridge pen. They also found about 0.25 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Henry was arrested and charged with felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine-first offense, and possession of marijuana-first offense. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $6,000 bond.