Sioux City woman arrested for overnight pursuit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman involved in a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday morning in Sioux City was arrested for eluding and drug possession.

According to court documents, around 1:51 a.m., Tara Martin, 34, was the driver of a vehicle parked in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street. Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle in regards to a shooting, but Martin fled and led officers in a vehicle pursuit beginning on the 1100 block of West 15th Street.

Martin led officers on a 24-minute pursuit into Plymouth County and back into Sioux City. The pursuit ended after authorities used spike strips. She was then taken into custody.

After further investigation, authorities found a baggie containing a crystalline substance that was tested positive for methamphetamine in the passenger seat. Martin also admitted to having marijuana when officers made contact with her, but she said she no longer had marijuana and would not say where the marijuana went.



A passenger of the vehicle said in a post-miranda interview that Martin threw a bag of marijuana off a bridge in the 1500 block of Hamilton Boulevard. Officers searched the bridge and found a bag of meth and a green leafy substance.

Martin was arrested and charged with eluding, a class D felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, speeding, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.