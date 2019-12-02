Sioux City woman arrested for injuring victim during robbery

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a woman in Sioux City over the weekend after she tried to rob a woman and then assaulting authorities.

Rose Thomas, 31, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with the felonies of first-degree robbery and assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury. She was also charged with the misdemeanors of assault with corrections official and assault on persons in certain occupations.

Court documents said that officers were called to the Sioux Apartments at 217 19th St. in Sioux City for a disturbance Saturday around 5:55 p.m. They were told that a woman had pinned another woman was attacking. Police arrived and detained the suspect, Thomas.

The victim told officers that Thomas tried taking the victim’s purse, but when she wouldn’t give it up, Thomas started assaulting her by trying to gauge her eyes out, strangling her, and saying that she was going to cut her throat. A man with Thomas ended up taking the purse.

Documents said that video of the assault shows Thomas running to the victim and hitting her numerous times and stomping on her head. The victim had many injuries, including bleeding and swollen eyes and cuts and bruises, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers believed Thomas showed signs of intoxication. They said that she refused to cooperate with officers, saying she fought with officers while they tried to get her into a squad car. They reportedly put a spit mask on her. At the jail, Thomas refused to walk, so she was placed in a wheelchair. she also kicked an officer twice and spit on him.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Woodbury Couty Jail on a bond of $50,000.