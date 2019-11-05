Sioux City woman arrested for injuring person after throwing broken table leg

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman has been arrested allegedly assaulting someone after she broke a table and threw the leg at someone.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a Sioux City residence Monday night around 8:40.

Once authorities arrived, the victim told police that Jennifer Groves, 41, of Sioux City, allegedly broke a table and threw the leg, hitting him in the back of his head.

The victim had a cut and blood on the back of his head.

Court documents said that prior to Groves throwing the table leg, she and the victim were in an argument.

Groves was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. She is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $600 bond.