Sioux City woman arrested for drunkenly knocking over Harley at ex-girlfriend’s house

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman has been arrested for allegedly going to her ex-girlfriend’s and damaging a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

According to court documents, Jessica Hammer, 30, was drunk and drove to her ex-girlfriend’s Sioux City residence around 3:20 a.m. There, she began banging on the door and yelling.

Hammer knocked over a Harley Davidson motorcycle, documents say, causing about $700 of damage.

When someone finally answered the door, Hammer pushed her way inside despite being told to leave.

Hammer was arrested and charged with public intoxication and fourth-degree criminal mischief. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail but has since bonded out.

