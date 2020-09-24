Sioux City woman arrested for church burglary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested for breaking into a church earlier in September.

The Sioux City Police Department received a report of a burglary at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Glenn Avenue on September 8 just before 2 p.m. According to court documents, police reviewed surveillance video of Cassandra Kropp, 31, of Sioux City, committing the burglary.

Authorities said she appeared on camera earlier in the day at 6:23 a.m., taking mail and then prying a shed door and breaking it but was unable to get in. Documents said that Kropp is then seen breaking a metal railing away from concrete and then throwing a large stone through a window.

After entering the church, she loaded a cart full of the church’s property and eating food for about five-and-a-half hours. While trying to leave the church with the cart, she got locked in the entryway and couldn’t get back into the church. She left out a window, before entering and then leaving again.

Documents said she tried to steal food, documents, and other items from the church. Damage to church property is estimated to be worth $1,800.

Kropp was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Kropp is also charged with false reporting. The charge stems from an incident on September 6. Documents said that that day at 7:53 p.m. at the Martin Towers Apartments, Kropp pulls a fire alarm and walking away. There was surveillance video with audio of the incident.

She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $5,000.

