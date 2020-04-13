Sioux City woman arrested for breaking taxi windows because driver wouldn’t sell her drugs

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested early Sunday morning after authorities say she damaged a taxi after the driver refused to sell her drugs.

According to court documents, Daylynn Hamilton, 19, approached the taxi a little after 3:00 A.M on Sunday in front of an apartment building in the 300 Block of 21st Street.

Authorities say Hamilton asked the driver if he was selling drugs. When the driver told her no, police say she became upset and began smashing the taxi’s windows with a bottle.

The taxi’s driver side middle and rear windows were broken out during the incident causing an estimated $700 in damage.

Hamilton is charged with one count of 4th Degree Criminal Mischief. She’s currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $600 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for April 22nd at 9:00 A.M.

Latest Stories