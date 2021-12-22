SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was charged with burglary counts for breaking into two apartments.

According to court documents, Sioux City police officers were called to an apartment building on the 700 block of Noltze Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. There was a report about a person in the hallway.

Officers arrested Maya White, 18, of Sioux City, who residents said didn’t live in the apartment and wasn’t a guest there.

Court documents alleged officers found that White had forcefully entered two apartments. One of the apartments was vacant, where they found damaged property including broken cabinets, broken glass, broken mirrors, and an open oven that was turned on.

The court documents go on to explain that the owner of the second apartment White broke into stated that White threatened to cut her and took her smartphone. Police later recovered the phone in the staircase of the second level.

White faces charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary.