Sioux City woman arrested for assaulting coworker at meat packing plant

Leyma Ortega-Morales. Photo courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was arrested after assaulting a coworker at a meat packing plant early Friday morning.

According to a release, on April 30 at 4:44 a.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leyma Ortega-Morales, 39, of Sioux City.

The arrest stemmed from a report of a disturbance at the Perdue Premium Meat Company, 4241 Highway 75, two miles south of Sioux Center.

Authorities found Ortega-Morales assaulted a woman. Both Ortega-Morales and the woman are employed at Perdue.

Ortega-Morales was transported to the Sioux County Jail. She is charged with assault.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sioux Center Police Department.

