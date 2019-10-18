Sioux City woman arrested for assault of another woman sleeping with her boyfriend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested Friday after finding her boyfriend with another woman and then assaulting the other woman.

Court documents said that Jolina Mahan, 36, found her boyfriend sleeping with another person on Friday around 2:40 a.m.

Maha allegedly then grabbed a tire iron and hit the other woman several times, causing welts and bruises to her arms and hands.

Mahan was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $3,000.