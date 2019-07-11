Sioux City woman arrested for assault, breaking victim’s phone

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly assaulted a man, hitting him in the head and then breaking his phone.

Court documents said that officers were called to the 400 block of Market Street in Sioux City Wednesday around 5:10 p.m. There, they met with a man holding his head and staggering. The man said he was assaulted by Latea Tyndall, 26, of Sioux City, and that she broke his phone.

A witness told officers that Tyndall was trying to fight moving vehicles on West 4th Street before approaching the victim and hitting him in the head, causing him to fall. She then allegedly took his phone and fled east. She then returned and continued to assault the victim before smashing his phone.

The victim had an injury above both ears. The victim’s phone was valued at $899.

Tyndall was arrested and charged with the class C felony of second-degree robbery. She was also charged with third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.