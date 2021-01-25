Sioux City woman arrested after stabbing roommate, hitting her with bar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was arrested after stabbing her roommate with a pocket knife and then hitting her in the head with a bar.

According to court documents, on January 23 at 10:08, Kerri Morris, 30, and her roommate were inside their apartment at 1023 Pierce Street. The two got into an argument. Morris threatened her roommate, saying she was going to stab her. Morris then took her pocket knife and stabbed her roommate in the upper left side by her armpit.

The roommate tried leaving the apartment, but Morris came towards her, throwing something at the roommate. Morris then followed her roommate out the door and struck her with a bar.

Morris was charged with willful injury, causing bodily injury. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $5,000 bond. She will appear in court on February 3 for the incident.

The victim was treated for the stab wound and the cut resulted from being hit in the head with the bar, with both of those injuries requiring staples.