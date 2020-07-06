Sioux City woman arrested after ramming another vehicle with her child in it

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was charged with domestic assault and child endangerment after ramming a vehicle with her 1-year-old child in it.

According to court documents, Mariah Wolfe, 28, of Sioux City was following a vehicle driven by the father of her 1-year-old child and with the child inside thursday around 4:30 p.m.

The victim told police that she followed him from the South Palmetto Street and Gordon Drive intersection to the Kum & Go parking lot on Gordon Drive. He said that she would tailgate him, and everytime he would stop at a red light, Wolfe would slightly pass him and turn in front of him. The victim said Wolfe did it because she wanted to see her child.

After calling the police, the victim then turned into the Kum & Go parking lot, where Wolfe got out, approached the victim’s vehicle and tried to grab the phone and punch the victim.

She then went back to here vehicle, put it in reverse and rammed the vehicle with the victim and child in it, causing damage to both vehicles, before then leaving.

The incident was captured on video surveillance, according to officials.

Wolfe was arrested and charged with child endangerment-no injury and aggravated domestic assault. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $3,000.