Sioux City woman arrested after leading police in pursuit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City police arrested a woman Thursday morning after leading them in pursuit.

The Sioux City Police Department stated in a release that they received a report just after 8:10 a.m. of a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Sioux City Country Club at 4001 Jackson Street. Police were given a plate for the car and indicated that the driver of the suspicious car was showing signs of intoxication.

Police found that the car, a 2014 Kia Sorento, had been reported stolen on November 29.

Officers later found the car at 37th and Jackson Streets and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver of the car refused to yield and tried to elude officers.

The pursuit ended after officers conducted a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT maneuver, in the 2300 block of Riverside Boulevard. The female driver, identified as Makayla C. Nellist, 26, of Sioux City was taken into custody without further resistance.

Nellist was charged with first-degree theft, felony eluding, and operating while intoxicated. Additional traffic violations that occurred during the pursuit will be pending further review of in-car-cameras.

No injuries were reported and the stolen car and a police car received minor damage. Police also said that no property was damaged during the pursuit.

The Iowa State Patrol provide assistance during the pursuit.