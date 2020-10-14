Sioux City woman arrested after hitting ex-boyfriend with car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested after she allegedly hit her ex-boyfriend with a car Monday.

According to court documents, Monday at 4:47 p.m., Jennifer Jackson, 37, drove to an area north of downtown Sioux City where her ex-boyfriend was located and destroyed some property.

The victim, her ex-boyfriend, came outside to see what was going on, and Jackson attempted to flee the scene. Before she drove away, Jackson sped towards the victim on the sidewalk. The vehicle jumped the curb and hit the victim. He flew up into the hood of the vehicle, causing dents. After the victim jumped off the hood, Jackson fled the area, but she was caught by officers later.

The victim claimed his hand and shoulder were sore from the impact.

Jackson was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was taken to the Woodbury County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

