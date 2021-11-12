Sioux City woman arrested after crashing during pursuit in stolen car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was arrested Thursday after leading police in pursuit of a stolen vehicle and then crashing.

According to court documents, Shantel Peterson, 25, was driving a car stolen from a Sioux City business Thursday around 1 a.m. In the area of 19th and Wall streets, a police vehicle tried to pull Peterson over, when she allegedly then fled.

Peterson was going more than 60 mph in a 25 mph zone as she went south on Court Street. She then turned west onto 13th Street and ran multiple stop signs. At Grandview Boulevard, Peterson hit a vehicle going north. She then tried to run from the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle as well as a passenger in the car Peterson was driving were taken to local hospitals.

Peterson’s license is barred in Iowa through April 2023, documents said. She also has six suspensions for not paying fines.

Peterson was arrested and charged with felony eluding, second-degree theft, driving while barred, and leaving the scene of an injury accident. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.