Sioux City woman arrested after asking police to check drugs for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested on drug charges over the weekend after court documents said she asked police to check her narcotics for the coronavirus.

Shawn Salmen, 53, has been charged with the felonies of failure to affix a drug tax stamp and controlled substance violation. She was also charged with first-offense of possession of marijuana.

Court documents said that Salmen drove to the Sioux City Police Department Sunday just after 1 p.m. Officers said she was showing signs of impairment through erratic behavior, paranoia, profuse sweating, and admitting to recent consumption of methamphetamine.

The documents said that Salmen asked officers to check her narcotics for COVID-19.

Officers asked to search her and her vehicle and found 14.4 grams of substance which field-tested positive for methamphetamine, a substance that Salmen said was marijuana, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Salmen was taken to the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center for a drug test.

She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and has since bonded out.

