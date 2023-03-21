Kim Taylor assisting as Jeremy Taylor is sworn into the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 31, 2020.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman accused of fraudulent voting moved to extend the non-trial-related motion deadline and trial setting.

According to court documents, Kim Taylor, 49, of Sioux City, was granted a continuance on February 10 allowing for the pretrial conference to be held on June 20.

Taylor will be required to enter her plea on June 6, according to the documents, along with any other non-trial motions, plea negotiations, and so forth.

Taylor is being tried for several counts of providing false information in registering and voting, fraudulent registration, and fraudulent voting.

Officials say that Taylor was involved in a scheme to “generate votes” in the June 2020 primary and general elections while her husband, Jeremy Taylor, was a candidate for the U.S. representative of Iowa’s 4th District and again when he ran for Woodbury County Supervisor of the 5th District.

Documents state that Taylor allegedly “submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information.”

Taylor faces a maximum of five years in prison per charge.