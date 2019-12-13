Sioux City woman accused of throwing her newborn baby

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 32-year-old Sioux City woman is charged with a felony after authorities say she fractured her two-day-old baby’s skull last month.

According to court documents, Megan James gave birth to a baby boy at a Sioux City hospital on November 15. Two days later the child suffered bilateral skull fractures while James was caring for him.

Authorities say the hospital staff was suspicious of the explanation James provided about the child’s injuries and contacted the Sioux City Police Department and the Iowa Department of Human Services.

When questioned by investigators police say that James admitted that she became frustrated while attempting to breastfeed the child. She told police that at the time of the incident she had a migraine and wanted the baby to stop crying.

Documents allege that James told police that she threw the child at his crib. The baby struck his head on the crib and then hit his head on the floor. The baby was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha for his injuries.

James is currently charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury. She’s being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $30,000 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for December 23 at 9:00 a.m.

Child endangerment resulting in serious injury is a Class C Felony in the state of Iowa punishable by up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

