Sioux City woman accused of stealing husband’s vehicle, assaulting officers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was arrested Saturday, accused of ransacking her husband’s residence, stealing his vehicle, and then assaulting officers.

According to court documents, Brenda Louis, 44, of Sioux City, was witnessed driving her husband’s vehicle while under the influence around 10:12 p.m. The husband told police that he was protected by a no contact order, and while he was at work, she entered his home, ransacked it, then stole his vehicle.

Officials found Louis driving in the Hard Rock parking lot with an open container. Louis was found to have a barred license in the state of Iowa with 14 withdrawals in effect, and two prior OWI convictions.

When police tried to arrest Louis, she allegedly spit on one officer and kicked at two others.

Louis was charged with driving while barred, OWI-third offense, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, and one count of assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury. She was also charged with violation of a no contact order. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,600.