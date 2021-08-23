Sioux City woman accused of shooting BB guns at vehicles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman faces weapon and drug charges after she allegedly shot at passing vehicles with multiple BB guns.

According to court documents, on August 20 at 7:06 p.m., Cheryl Jenich, 41, of Sioux City, was sitting in the roadway in the 300 block of West 28th Street. Jenich was allegedly shooting at passing cars with multiple BB guns. One driver reported to authorities she felt bullets hit her car, but police were not able to find any damage.

She was also found in possession of about 9 syringes, a glass pipe, and one gram of crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Jenich was arrested and booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1,500 bond. She is charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.