SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman who was involved in meth distribution was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

Abby Bringman, 34, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty February 4 in federal court in Sioux City to distribute methamphetamine.

According to a release, evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed from January 2021 through September 2021, Bringman and others distributed more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine. Bringman was apprehended on September 29, 2021, while retrieving a five-pound package of methamphetamine that was delivered by the US Postal Service from her source of supply in California. The package had been intercepted by the US Postal Service and was covertly delivered by agents to an address in Akron, Iowa.

Bringman was found in possession of the US Postal package containing methamphetamine as well as 1.5 additional pounds of methamphetamine which law enforcement later seized from her vehicle. Agents also seized more than $22,000 from Bringman and her residence. Bringman admitted that, over the previous several months, she had previously received several packages from her source in California containing a total 15 to 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

Bringman also admitted the money seized was drug proceeds, and she planned to distribute some or all of the methamphetamine to other persons.

Bringman was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison, and she must serve a 3-year term of supervised release. Bringman is in custody of the United States Marshal until she can be taken to a federal prison.