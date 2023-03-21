SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City football team will no longer be facing off with the other schools in its district as the Iowa High School Athletics Association (IHSAA) has released its new classifications.

Sioux City West High School’s football team is now in Division 4A instead of 5A with East and North high schools.

The IHSAA voted last december to use the number of students who recieve free/reduce lunch as well as enrollment for classifying football teams.

The change was approved by the Iowa Board of Education earlier this year and this week the IHSAA released the new classifications.

The changes go into effect for the 2023-24 season.