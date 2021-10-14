Sioux City West High student raising awareness for food insecurity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A student at West High School is working to raise awareness about food insecurity through a banquet in Sioux City.

Senior Audrey Enszer attended an Oxfam International banquet that inspired her to bring awareness to Siouxland.

Enzer will be hosting an Oxfam International banquet at Sioux City West High School on Saturday, November 6 at 6 p.m.

“I wanted to organize this event because I saw the importance of talking about food insecurity in the world and in our community,” Said Enszer, “When I first learned about food insecurity I wanted to help, and I didn’t know what I could do personally. I believe that by organizing this event I am helping others find ways where they can learn how to help individually.”

The event will be interactive so participants will be randomly assigned a role based on current percentages of high, middle, and low income, which will then determine the individual’s meal.

Participants should register online, and proceeds from ticket sales will be split between the Food Bank of Siouxland and Oxfam International. Tickets are $12.

For more information visit the Food Bank website.