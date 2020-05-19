Sioux City wastewater code update passes first reading at city council

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City City Council heard arguments from the city’s utilitly director advocating an update for the city’s wastewater code.

Council members approved the initial reading of the measure. This resolution would bring Sioux City’s code enforcement and rates up to federal and state requirements.

The resolution specifically targets fat, oil and grease that a business can discharge into the city’s water system, as well as establish an updated enforcement response plan, used when companies violate city wastewater regulations.